MIDDLEBURG — More sexual assault charges have been filed against a 20-year-old Paxtonville man who police said had or pursued sex with three other young girls, including a 12-year-old.
Zachary C. Umstead is in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash on felony charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and other counts.
He's accused of having sex with a 14 -year-old girl several times in 2018, sharing nude photographs with a 15-year-old girl in 2019 and attempting to receive nude photographs and have sex with another 15-year-old and 12-year-old, state police Trooper Cameron Wolfberg said.
Umstead admitted the acts during the police investigation into another case and evidence was uncovered on social media following interviews with the young girls, court records said.
He was charged several days ago with receiving nude photographs from a 14-year-old girl on social media and pursuing sexual relations with her despite being aware of her age, court records said.