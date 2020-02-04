MIDDLEBURG — A Port Trevorton man serving up to 18 years on drugs and weapon charges says he was represented by ineffectual counsel during the bench trial.
Craig L. Poust, 46, is appealing his October 2016 conviction claiming defense attorney James Best, of Sunbury, did not call witnesses or experts on his behalf.
Testifying at a hearing in Snyder County Court Tuesday, Poust, who is now represented by Lewisburg attorney Brian Ulmer, said he provided Best the names of several men who could provide favorable testimony regarding the charges.
"They were all available" but none of the men were summoned to testify, he said.
He also wants to call Chanel H. Kantz, a co-defendant who asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when she declined to testify at Poust's trial. Kantz later pleaded no-contest in the case and was sentenced so should now be permitted to testify at his appeal, Ulmer said.
Poust also claims that Best withdrew a pretrial motion regarding evidence with his consent because he believed it was done to give them more time to call witnesses and experts, including a private investigator and drug expert.
"I told (Best) I was never going to take a deal and it seemed he was working behind my back," he said.
Prosecutor Brian Kerstetter pointed out under questioning of Poust that none of the witnesses he wanted to call had been in the room where the marijuana-growing operation and gun with a silencer were being held on his property.
The hearing was continued to allow both sides to submit briefs to Judge Michael H. Sholley regarding Kantz' potential testimony and to hear from Best about his decision to withdraw the omnibus motion
Sholley, who presided at Poust's bench trial more than three years ago, declined to permit Poust to call more witnesses or question the charge of possession with intent to deliver and the gun conviction due to his "self-serving statement" and arguments' lack of merit.
Poust is serving his sentence at SCI Huntington, including a consecutive 10- to 25-year prison term for rape. He and Kantz are scheduled to be tried this year on other rape charges involving two women.