SELINSGROVE — A 24-year-old Mount Carmel man was jailed in lieu of $75,000 cash on a felony charge of burglarizing a downtown Selinsgrove property.
Colby A. Sweitzer was nabbed at 1:30 a.m. Sept 28 hanging around the vicinity of 26 N. Market St. after borough police responded to a report of a suspicious person loitering in the area after witnesses heard the sound of smashing glass, court records said.
Police found two broken windows in the property and owned by Dustin and Sally Kline, court records said.
Sweitzer, who was found in the possession of cleaning supplies taken from the residence, was arraigned on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property and committed to jail pending a preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE