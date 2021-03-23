MIDDLEBURG — A McClure man is charged with three counts of misdemeanor neglect of animals after three dogs were found on his property with untreated wounds.
The charges filed against Samuel Kirby Bubb, 73, by Gregory Jordan of the Pennsylvania SPCA allege that an Irish setter, Weimaraner and Brittany Spaniel had visible wounds, including one with an infected wound who tested positive for Lyme disease on Nov. 8, 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Jordan said he visited Bubb's property after receiving a complaint from dog warden Hannah Noshirvan, who saw the animals while investigating a report of an unlicensed kennel operation.
Bubb told Jordan that the three animals had been treated by a veterinarian the day before the animals were removed but declined to identify the vet. He did surrender the dogs to the state, the criminal complaint said.
Bubb is scheduled to appear before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on April 8.