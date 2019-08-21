SELINSGROVE — A 27-year-old Sunbury man is accused of conspiracy in the theft of $38,000 in stolen cash from a Port Trevorton homeowner.
Michael S. Harlon Jr. was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail on felony charges of receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Daniel L. Troup of Port Trevorton reported to police on April 9, 2015, that a safe in his Union Township home in Snyder County had been broken into and $38,000 cash kept in zippered bags with a Northumberland National Bank logo on them was missing, court records said.
Police said Troup suspected that his tenant's boyfriend, Michael S. Harlon Sr., 46, broke into the safe.
Two days after the money came up missing, police said, Harlon Sr. purchased a motorcycle with cash and eight days after the incident, Harlon Jr. purchased a Chevrolet Beretta sedan with cash.
Last April, police interviewed Harlon Sr. with his attorney present and he implicated his son as the individual who took the money, court records said.
Charges of felony burglary, theft and conspiracy and receiving stolen property were filed against Harlon Sr. in June.