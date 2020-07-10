SELINSGROVE — An 18-year-old Port Trevorton man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in late December.
Timothy L. Buhrman, who was charged with numerous offenses earlier this year for having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on several occasions, is facing additional felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and sexual assault involving the younger girl, court records said.
Borough police officer Monty Anders was contacted by Selinsgrove School Officer Troy Hickman on Jan. 6 about an alleged assault reported by two middle school friends of the victim, court records said.
The girls had Snapchat messages that purported to show the 12-year-old girl was distraught, which led to an interview with her accompanied by her parents, court records said.
Burhman was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed and jailed in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
— MARCIA MOORE