MIDDLEBURG — A Snyder County jury has convicted a North Carolina man accused of aiming a firearm with a laser at a vehicle carrying five individuals as they traveled south on Routes 15 near Shamokin Dam in July 2018.
Christopher J. Horton, 35, was convicted Tuesday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, a felony, and misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment for the road rage incident.
Horton had been free after posting $10,000 bail. Following his conviction, Horton's bail was revoked and reset at $100,000 by Judge Michael H. Sholley. Horton is currently in custody awaiting sentencing.
— MARCIA MOORE