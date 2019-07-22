MIDDLEBURG — A 20-year-old Port Trevorton man will spend up to three years in state prison for sending nude photographs of himself to a 14-year-old girl he propositioned for sex.
Nicholas R. Barnhart pleaded guilty to felony unlawful contact with minors and was sentenced Monday to a 1- to 3-year state prison term by Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley.
He also received a concurrent sentence of 1- to 2-years on a probation revocation stemming from a prior guilty plea in a similar case.
Barnhart is required under Megan's Law to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
— MARCIA MOORE