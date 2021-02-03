SELINSGROVE — Felony charges against a Liverpool man charged with attempting to rob a pharmacy in a Monroe Township Target store on Dec. 21 have been waived to the Snyder County Court of Common Pleas.
Eric. S. Shingara, 36, is headed to trial on charges of felony criminal attempted robbery and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime.
He's accused of wielding a knife and demanding a pharmacist give him prescription medicine, which she refused. Shingara was seen by witnesses driving away from the store and was later arrested at his home.
At Tuesday's preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed, Shingara's attorney, Geoffrey McInroy, of Camp Hill, waived the charges.
Shingara remains locked up in county jail in lieu of $30,000 cash pending trial.
— MARCIA MOORE