SELINSGROVE — A Mount Pleasant Mills man is accused of threatening to kill his wife after she refused to cook him a lasagna dinner at midnight.
Guy W. Carroll, 44, was jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash after state police at Selinsgrove said Nicole Carroll reported that he brandished three guns, threatened to shoot her and then bit her arm and scratched her neck and shoulder during a struggle at their home on Sept 16, court records said.
She fled to a neighbor's home without shoes and was interviewed by Trooper Craig Magnuson who observed injuries on her arm, upper chest and shoulder.
Carroll is scheduled to appear before District Justice Lori Hackenberg on Oct. 13.