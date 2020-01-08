MIDDLEBURG — A Selinsgrove resident has pleaded guilty in Snyder County Court to statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl last February.
Michael A. Hosterman, 22, faces imprisonment for between three to seven years as part of a plea deal that had him plead guilty to the felony charge and two counts of indecent assault against two women in their 20's.
Several other charges, including rape, sexual assault and corruption of minors, were dismissed. He will be sentenced at a later date.
— MARCIA MOORE