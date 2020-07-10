Jennifer Price and Roseanne Hoskie went out for a leisurely kayak ride on the Susquehanna River Tuesday morning and nearly lost their lives.
The pair were saved from drowning by fishing guide Ken Maurer, who was on the river looking for a good spot to take two customers when he decided to try an area near the Sunbury Generation power plant dam.
As they made their way in his motorboat, Maurer saw two kayakers paddling straight up the river toward the dam.
"I told (the fishermen) 'That's how people get themselves killed,'" he said, recalling his unease at how close the kayakers were getting to the dam.
As Hoskie, 17, of Richfield, edged close to the dam, Price, 30, of Sunbury, threw her boat onto the shore and rushed out to save her friend.
Both ended up spilling over the dam and Maurer rushed to them.
"They were in the boil and kept going under," he said. The men in the motorboat threw a rope into the water and both women were able to grab it. "They would have drowned if they couldn't have grabbed the rope."
Price described a terrifying experience.
"I honestly thought I was going to die," she said. "Within maybe a minute of going over, I was completely disoriented, uncontrollably inhaling and swallowing water and rapidly losing strength. I saw a fishing boat for a second through the water and heard Rosey yell to grab the rope, so I started windmilling my arms around and managed to have the rescue rope land in my hand and started pulling with everything I had left. Rosey grabbed it right behind me, and they pulled us out to safety.
"We are both so incredibly grateful to them. They were so kind and took care of us when we were too disoriented to really think clearly," she said. Hoskie suffered a minor concussion.
Price, an experienced kayaker and former instructor, grew up along the river in Port Trevorton and had boated in the same area in May when the water was higher and didn't notice the dam.
"I know perfectly well the danger of these dams and avoid them at all costs, however, I had no idea this one existed," she said, explaining why on Tuesday she and Hoskie planned to kayak from Sunbury to the Isle of Que.
"The river was low and slow, and we were mostly just floating along watching the scenery and chatting," Price said.
The women weren't aware of the approaching danger until it was too late.
Price had noticed a ripple in the water and mistook it for rocks. Once the pair realized it was a low-head dam they tried to angle away from it but Hoskie's kayak got caught in the current and was pulled over.
"I landed my boat and waded in upstream from the dam trying to wedge my foot so that I could pull her out," Price said. "I managed to catch her hand and briefly pull her up enough to catch a breath, but then I lost my footing and was swept over the dam as well."
The river can be a dangerous place, particularly near low head dams where a person caught in the churning water will be easily overcome. In August 2008, a 19-year-old Ukraine man living in Selinsgrove on a work visa, drowned after a canoe he was in spilled over the dam at the Sunbury Generation plant.
Maurer said buoys are usually put out near the dam to warn boaters but this year they were not installed.
A Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman said the dam is the responsibility of the power plant.
Sunbury Generation officials did not respond to calls Friday.
Maurer said a higher power played a part in saving the women.
"It wasn't their time. God has plans for them," he said.