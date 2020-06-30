MIDDLEBURG —The 62-year-old Palmyra man who robbed a woman as she changed her baby's diaper in the back of a parked vehicle in a Monroe Township department store parking lot in October will spend at least 12 years in prison.
Dave K. Kochel pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and two misdemeanor offenses before Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley Tuesday and received a 12-year to 27-year prison sentence.
A convicted killer, Kochel served 20 years for homicide and attempted homicide committed in Dauphin County in 1980, according to public records.
In October, Kochel approached an unidentified woman as she changed her infant's diaper and shoved what she suspected was a firearm into her ribs and demanded money and her wallet.
She was able to take down his vehicle license plate number as he fled the scene.