MIDDLEBURG — A Winfield man will serve one to two years in state prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.
Anthony W. Sprenkle, 68, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in January prior to jury selection in Snyder County Court to felony corruption of minors involving sexual misconduct and misdemeanor indecent assault.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock imposed the prison sentence, followed by five years of probation with special conditions for sexual offenders. Sprenkle was classified as a sexual offender and will be required to register with state police for 25 years.
Sprenkle was accused of sexually abusing the girl between June and August 2018.
"I am grateful for the courage of the victim to speak the truth and bring this offender to justice," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
— MARCIA MOORE