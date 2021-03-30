MIDDLEBURG — A 26-year-old Middleburg man will spend 3 1/2- to seven years in state prison for sexually assaulting two young girls.
Joshua L. Bingaman was arrested in May 2018 and charged with multiple counts of rape and related offenses for assaulting the two children. One girl was sexually assaulted during a period of eight years, authorities said.
Bingaman was sentenced Monday in Snyder County Court to serve up to seven years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation. He will also be required to register for life as a sex offender under Megan's Law.