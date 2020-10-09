MIDDLEBURG — A 57-year-old Lewistown man was sentenced to a 25- to 50-year prison term Wednesday in Snyder County for sexually assaulting a six-year-old child last year.
After pleading no contest to one count of felony indecent assault, Scott A. Dearment, of Lewistown, was sentenced by Judge Michael H. Sholley. Dearment had faced numerous other felony counts, including endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors.
Dearment has a history of sexually abusing children dating back to 1983 and was a registered sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law when the latest offense occurred in 2019.
His 25- to 50-year prison sentence was imposed consecutive to the 4 1/2- to 9-year prison term, he received in Mifflin County Court in May for failing to comply with Megan’s Law.
“I’m grateful that this young victim was brave enough to speak up,” Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said. “This predator should never see the light of day again and, thankfully, with this sentence he probably never will.”