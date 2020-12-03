MIDDLEBURG — A 46-year-old Beaver Springs man will spend between 5 1/2 years to 20 years in state prison for rape.
Steven D. Keister was convicted in August of felony rape and aggravated assault and misdemeanor indecent assault following a jury trial in Snyder County.
At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Judge Michael H. Sholley imposed the 5 1/2- to 20-year sentence.
Keister was determined not to be a sexually violent offender but due to the seriousness of the offenses he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Keister was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in the fall of 2019. He testified at his trial and denied using any force.
