MIDDLEBURG — A 38-year-old Meadowlands man will serve up to 20 years for robbing a Middleburg bank four years ago.
Gregory S. Null robbed the Swineford National Bank in Middleburg at gunpoint on June 13, 2016, and got away with about $2,000 before fleeing to Georgia where he robbed another bank two days later.
He was sentenced for the Middleburg bank heist on Wednesday to serve 6 to 20 years for felony robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch asked that the sentences run consecutively, which would have increased the prison term to 9 1/2 years to 27 years.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock chose to run the sentences consecutively, including the 20-year prison term he received for the Georgia bank armed robbery conviction.
— MARCIA MOORE