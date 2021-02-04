MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man convicted of animal cruelty and neglect will serve four years of probation and pay thousands of dollars in restitution and fines.
John W. Stahl, 55, was facing trial on 84 counts of animal cruelty and neglect in Snyder County last November when he entered a no-contest plea on four counts of animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect.
In addition to probation, Stahl was sentenced Wednesday by Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson to pay about $33,800 in restitution, a $1,400 fine and perform 140 hours of community
Stahl is also prohibited from owning any animals and must give up any livestock in his possession by March 1.
The charges stem from a state police investigation that found several animals on Stahl's property being held in poor conditions. Two neglected cows later died, a husky required a leg to be amputated and boxer needed emergency surgery after being left outdoors in sweltering heat with no food or water.
— MARCIA MOORE