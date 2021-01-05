SUNBURY — Ninety-year-old Ray Latorre felt like a fish out of water during the YMCA's three-week shutdown due to the statewide COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings.
On Monday, the Elysburg resident got back into familiar waters when the center opened its doors for the first time since Dec. 11 and he was able to resume swimming in the facility's pool.
"It was tough because I ate too much" during the shutdown, said Latorre who has been a regular visitor to the YMCA since 1960 and swims 30 laps at least five days a week.
Lifeguard Melissa Graham said it has been tough for many not to be able to do their normal routine.
"It's been a life-changer," said the personal trainer and workout enthusiast. "It feels good to be back."
"People are happy to be back and we are super excited to have them," said YMCA co-executive director Katrina Mouery.
In addition to Sunbury, the Milton and Mifflinburg branches of the YMCA have reopened with limited hours. The Lewisburg YMCA is not open to the public because it is located in the Miller Center which remains closed.
The easing of the restrictions also allows self-certified restaurants to open indoor dining at 50 percent capacity and for non-self-certified businesses to offer indoor seating at 25 percent capacity.
"It's a treat to get out. I didn't want to be cooped up at home anymore," said Joseph Carroll, who ate lunch inside the Street of Shops restaurant in Lewisburg Monday.
Phil and Jane Shumway, of Wellsboro, also dined inside the restaurant Monday afternoon.
"Going out to eat is what we do because we travel a lot," said Phil Shumway, who with his wife is one of about 400 vendors at the business and has enjoyed the food there for about a decade.
"Take-out just isn't the same," said Jane Shumway. "It tastes better when you eat in a restaurant."
Carol Handlan, vice-president of Selinsgrove Projects Inc., said few downtown restaurants, like Homer's, reopened Monday for dine-in service.
"People can't just reopen" after a lengthy shutdown, she said, adding that Bot's Restaurant plans to open Jan. 18 and BJ's Steak and Rib House hasn't decided when it will resume indoor service.
SPI will be working with downtown establishments, providing signs and masks it received from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center to any entrepreneur in need.
Handlan, who along with her husband, Jim, are loyal patrons of Selinsgrove restaurants, have been mostly getting take-out during the pandemic.
"We're seniors and Jim is high-risk," she said of their diligence in staying safe. "We've been to places where we've walked in and walked right out because there was no compliance, no masks or social distancing."
Street of Shops owner Craig Bennet said the multiple shutdowns and restrictions ordered by the state since March in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus has cost him about $100,000 in the restaurant business and he's only able to employ three people due to the reduced number of customers allowed inside.
Server Bobbi Keiser has worked for Bennett for 16 years and was just happy to be back at work.
"It's been up and down a lot," she said of the emotional toll the health pandemic-related restrictions have had on her.