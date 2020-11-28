When schools reopen this week following the Thanksgiving break, a limited number of Valley students will be studying in person as most districts temporarily shift to remote learning amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania.
Students at Danville, Line Mountain, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Warrior Run will all be studying remotely through this week after school officials decided to briefly go remote.
Resuming in-person instruction for all grades on Tuesday are Midd-West and Shikellamy School Districts. Milton Elementary school will also reopen for in-class instruction on Tuesday, but the middle and high schools will remain closed.
"These kids need to be back in school," said Victor Abate, president of Midd-West School Board which voted two weeks ago to reopen school buildings following the holiday break after a COVID-19 outbreak among students and teachers kept the middle and high schools closed since Nov. 2.
According to the district website, there are 30 current cases of COVID-19 and 108 people are in quarantine across the district.
Students are "struggling" academically due to widespread issues with reliable internet in the western part of Snyder County, said Abate, who adds his own 11th-grade son is having a hard time learning online due to connectivity problems at their Mount Pleasant Mills home.
The district will reopen with more strict rules regarding mask-wearing. Abate said everyone will be required to don a mask — face shields will not be permitted — while inside.
"There is no wiggle room" regarding COVID-19 rules, he said.
New rules
The shift to mostly remote learning for Valley districts comes as districts across Pennsylvania work to comply with new mitigation rules announced by Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine last week.
Under the new rules, counties with “substantial” COVID-19 community spread must sign an “attestation” that they are following state safety guidelines, Levine said. If school officials don’t sign the pledge to follow the state guidelines, they must switch to remote learning, Levine said.
Only four counties in the state don’t have a substantial community spread – Cameron, Sullivan, Pike and Wayne counties. All four Valley counties have been above the "substantial" community growth level in each of the last two weeks, according to state data. Northumberland and Union counties have been in the substantial category — a metric measured by the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days — for three weeks.
The state has three levels of community transmission: Low (an incidence rate of less than 10 cases per 100,000), moderate (between 10 and less than 100 cases per 100,000) and substantial (more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents). The state departments of Health and Education recommend counties with a low transmission rate use in-person or blended learning models; counties in moderate growth are to use a blended learning model or full-remote learning; counties with substantial growth should shift to full remote learning.
Since the state began tracking community transmission, the four Valley counties have almost always had moderate or substantial growth. In the 17 weeks the state has tracked community transmission, Montour County has been in the low category six times, moderate five times and substantial six times. Northumberland County has been moderate 10 times and substantial seven. Snyder County has been low for two weeks, moderate for 11 and substantial four. Union County has been moderate for nine and substantial for eight.
If a school attests that it is following the safety guidelines but state officials determine the local school isn’t fully complying with those rules, the state will step in to close the school, Levine said. “We have good knowledge about what’s going on in the school districts,” she said. “We’ll be observing.”
Midd-West, Line Mountain and Shikellamy school districts have already submitted their attestation form to the state as of Friday. When it agreed to the attestation at its board meeting last week, Line Mountain directors weren't thrilled, saying it was a way to take control away from the local school boards after saying decisions would be left up to local districts.
"It's very frustrating," board President Troy Laudenslager said at the meeting. "Their clear intent is to get us to shut down. They want us to be all virtual all the time. It's a strong-arm move. I think it's designated to get everybody scared and go virtual."
In her letter to Milton parents and teachers, Superintendent Cathy Keegan said Milton filed its attestation on Nov. 24. “This attestation form confirms that Milton Area School District will fully comply with the mandates of the Universal Face Covering Orders as well as the recommendations for Pre‐K to 12 schools following the identification of a case of COVID 19, which includes recommendations relative to closures of schools," Keegan wrote. "By filing this form, the Milton Area School District is able to continue to offer our families the option of in‐person instruction and extracurricular activities."
Union backs attestation
Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) President Rich Askey, who is also a Harrisburg school music teacher, said the governor's new order "is an important step in the right direction, requiring school districts with substantial levels of community spread to adhere to strict safety rules when responding to cases of COVID-19 at school. The health and safety of students, staff, and their families must be our top priority.
“PSEA continues to call on school district leaders to follow all of the state’s public health guidelines without exception. Doing so remains the best strategy for slowing the spread of this virus and keeping all our students, staff, and their families safe.”
Before the Thanksgiving break, Danville school officials sent out a survey to parents in an attempt to gauge how many families planned to travel over Thanksgiving. The response helped the administration make the choice to go remote.
“Nearly 40 percent of our families responded that they will be either visiting or hosting guests during the holidays,” Superintendent Rickie Boyle wrote in a letter sent to district families. “The number of active COVID cases in our area is at the highest rate ever and has been climbing daily during this month. Looking at the data from the surveys, Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Department of Health, the administrative team has made the difficult decision to move from an in-person model to a virtual learning model over the next week.”
Boyle said the district has already had to send home nearly 40 students from two primary classrooms and one Head Start classroom due to two positive cases.
“As you can see, regardless of our mitigation efforts, masks and social distancing, COVID-19 is invading the school through community spread and parents and other adults testing positive,” she wrote.