SHAMOKIN DAM — INSA LLC is proposing a major expansion of its medical marijuana-growing operation less than a year after opening the plant on the former Sunbury Generation property.
The Shamokin Dam planning board was notified Wednesday of the Massachusetts-based company's plans to build a two-story, 100,000-square-foot building on the property, more than tripling the existing 38,400-square-foot plant that began operating in late January.
Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine said the company also has an option to build an additional 20,000-foot structure.
"Virtually all of it will be for growing" marijuana at the state-approved facility, he said.
INSA Chief Financial Officer Peter Gallagher could not be reached Thursday morning for comment.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallagher said this summer that the plant was on track to be fully operational with between 50 and 75 employees by late summer.
Hovenstine said the facility currently requires about 7,200 gallons of water daily. The water usage would increase to about 17,000 gallons a day if the plant expansion is approved, which is expected.
He said the borough was aware early on that INSA planned to expand.
"We're very happy" with the company, Hovenstine said, describing INSA as "community-oriented" and discreet.
INSA was the second active grower to open a plant in the Valley, followed by Green Thumb Industries in Danville.