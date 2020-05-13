Building off detailed direction from church leaders in Harrisburg, Catholic pastors across the Valley began rolling out plans for in-person Mass on Sunday, highlighting social distancing and safety.
All Valley Catholic churches will have limited seating inside their buildings, some have moved services to other locations, added duties to ushers who will guide parishioners to specific pews and one has even added an outdoor service to accommodate eager parishioners ready to return to church.
“I think everyone is looking forward to getting back, but we want to do it is as safely as possible,” said Father John Hoke, of St. Joseph Parish in Milton.
The reaction by parishioners to the news that they could return has been one of excitement said Father Fred Wangwe of St. Monica Parish, Sunbury. “Some parishioners, because of age or underlying conditions are not quite ready to return, but they are pleased it is happening at this time.”
Last week, Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer announced public Masses can gradually resume in four Valley counties in the northern portion of the diocese that went “yellow.” The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton will allow public Masses to resume starting Monday, May 18, in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
According to guidelines released by the Harrisburg Diocese, all parishioners must wear face masks. Occupancy within the Harrisburg Diocese is restricted to one-third of a parish building’s maximum capacity. Capacities will vary across the region.
“Religious spaces are not held to the minimum number for gatherings established for businesses,” Harrisburg diocese spokeswoman Rachel Bryson said. “Our guidelines of no more than one-third occupancy were determined after reviewing recommendations from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and after several conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Our pastors have been encouraged to offer additional Masses and to use some form of sign up to allow all parishioners who wish to attend Mass access while maintaining proper social distancing.”
Despite his church holding about 450, Father Timothy Marcoe, pastor at St. Joseph Church in Danville, said they will limit capacity to 75 for three weekend Masses, one on Saturday and two on Sunday.
“Once we reach capacity any other parishioners will be encouraged to attend another Mass, whether that weekend or at another time,” Marcoe said. “We are working on some other possibilities as a result of a meeting with Bishop Gainer. That is the best we have right now. This is an evolving situation. We won’t break families up. But because of health concerns, there is going to need to be a quota. And if that is reached, we are asking them to come at another time if that is feasible. There is something in the works that might remedy that, but it’s not ready to go yet.”
At Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lewisburg, Father Mark Wilke has determined that 90 people is the maximum for his church, “but we may run out of physical space before we get to 90,” he cautioned. “After all, the church is only so big.
“This is where it gets tricky. If you attend as a single person, based on social distancing, you take up more space than if you attend as a three or four-member family.”
Social distancing
All churches will require parishioners to wear masks during the service. Pastors are not required to wear them during Mass but are when dispensing communion.
Holy Rosary in Elysburg has added an outdoor Mass to its schedule on Sunday, parish manager Sheila Olsheskie said. The outdoor service will allow people to stay in their vehicles, while also bringing folding chairs to sit in another part of the parking lot. In Milton, St. Joseph Church will shift mass to a nearby hall without any pews that allow chairs to be separated. After mass, the chairs will be marked to be cleaned before the next service.
Wangwe said that one-third capacity at an average mass was — in terms of seats — 106 for St. Monica’s. His church is roping off every other pew, and also keep to the proscribed six-feet distancing between people.
To keep to social distancing “will be a challenge,” Wilke said. “We have closed two out of every three pews to allow for six feet of spacing between people when they are sitting in the pews.”
Most churches will use ushers to help arrange people as they arrive.
“Obviously, if you live in the same house with the people you attend Mass with you don’t need to be six feet apart from your family members,” Wilke said. “Households need to keep a six-feet distance, whether it is one person in a household or 10 people. That means seating will be a little challenging.”
At St. Joseph in Danville, Marcoe said parishioners will find colored dots on the pews indicating where people may sit. These are strategically placed to maintain six feet of distance between people. Families will be permitted to sit together.
Hoke and Olsheskie said their parishes will use ushers. At Holy Rosary, tape will mark off where people can sit. There will be spaces reserved for families.
Communion
All parishes will distribute communion at the end of Mass to reduce traffic in and around the church. Communion will be a unique experience, Wilke said. Doing it after Mass “allows us time to give additional instructions,” he said. “The new procedure really is all about maintaining social distance and managing a face mask. It will be different from what we are used to.”
Per diocesan guidance, churches will have marks on the floor every six feet so that as people approach they will know where they can stand. They will have to pull down the face mask as they receive communion. And then put it back on.
When he delivers communion, Wangwe said, “I will be near a station where there is water and hand sanitizer. When I come in contact with someone, I will have to wash and sanitize immediately before I go to the next person.”
Churches will only serve the bread.
At St. Joseph in Milton, Hoke will administer communion at the end Mass, as directed by the diocese. But he will deliver communion to parishioners by hand, wearing a mask while walking through the field of chairs. After Mass, Hoke said he will stay for 30 minutes to deliver communion to anyone who watches the Mass online and then comes by for Communion afterward.
Returning to church
“Even the most routine acts have to be rethought,” Wilke said. “We are excited to be back. But I would urge a bit of caution. It’s a mixed reaction and I think that’s healthy given the number of cautions we are under.”
Some parishioners have contacted the church and said they are going to wait a week or two, he said, “and I think that is prudent for some.
All Valley churches will continue their livestreaming services that have become so popular. Olsheskie said some of Holy Rosay’s Masses have been viewed nearly 1,500 times.
In a letter to his parish, Marco noted that a “return to public celebration of Mass and the sacraments is not a rapid return to the way things were. Rather, we are trying to balance a gradual return to normal with physical safety — not just our own, but, in charity, other people’s as well.”
Overall, parishioners are “excited. Many have questions. Some are very cautious,” he said.