The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lewisburg and St. George Mission Church in Mifflinburg will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Rev. Mark Wilke made the decision Monday to follow the request of Bishop Ronald W. Gainer to close all church and chapel buildings that he oversees. He will continue to make pastoral visits to the dying
"These are very difficult times. It's unfortunate that this is what seems the most prudent," Wilke said.
The closure follows the temporary suspension of all daily and weekend mass in the Diocese of Harrisburg out of concern for the health and well-being of congregants, clergy and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.
“For Catholics, the Eucharist is the source and summit of our life in Christ, strengthening us to remain firm in our faith as we journey through this life. Making this difficult decision to temporarily suspend Masses and close our churches was not made lightly,” said Bishop Gainer. “Rather, this decision has been made after careful discussions and considerable reflection on the advice being provided from healthcare professionals. I deeply care for all those members of my flock. As chief shepherd, it is my duty to see to their spiritual health, and now in these challenging times, also to their physical welfare. I continue to pray for all those impacted by this virus, for our medical professionals caring for the ill and for all people facing these uncertain times."
Other Valley Catholic leaders contacted by The Daily Item had not yet made a decision on the closure of church buildings or were not available for comment.
Wilke said many may feel anxiety due to the sudden closure and uncertainty regarding the return to normal operations.
"I would just like them know they all should be praying and doing their very best to follow the recommendations (of experts) to keep us all safe and healthy," he said.
A list of live broadcasting or recordings of masses from parishes throughout the Diocese is available on the Health Alerts page of the Diocesan website at .