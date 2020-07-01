HARRISBURG — “Choose PA Dairy” promotional material is available at no cost to dairy farm families and other dairy stakeholders who want to showcase the value of dairy farming in their communities.
The promotional material includes colorful graphics and impactful statistics that capture how the Pennsylvania dairy industry is building strong communities. The materials showcase how dairy supports Pennsylvania’s economy with $12.6 billion in annual revenue and more than 52,000 jobs. The material also describes how Pennsylvania is home to more than 5,700 dairy farm families, nearly 40 dairy processing companies, and a wide range of small-scale dairy creameries and artisan cheesemakers.
The goal of the promotional items is to help consumers learn how to find local milk, which includes looking for the PA Preferred logo or the Pennsylvania plant code 42 at the grocery store. The material also highlights the nutritional benefits and nine essential nutrients in milk. "Choose PA Dairy" rack cards and posters are available upon request.
To request material, email Emily Barge at ebarge@centerfordairyexellence.org or at 717-346-0849.
— THE DAILY ITEM