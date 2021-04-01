MIDDLEBURG — The price of meals served to inmates at the Snyder County Prison will drop by as much as 25 percent under a new agreement with Aramark Correctional Service LLC.
The county Board of Commissioners approved the new contract that will reduce the cost of some prisoner meals, depending on the number of inmates housed at one time.
"The price will vary on the population," said board chairman Joe Kantz who said the savings will range from nothing up to 25 percent. "It's not a large saving but we'll take anything we can get."
The county has been struggling with rising expenses at the 135-bed prison outside Selinsgrove. In December, the commissioners said closing the facility and exploring a regional prison with neighboring counties would remain an option.
— MARCIA MOORE