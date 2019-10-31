SUNBURY — Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, will hold two meet-and-greet events on Saturday. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about Mostly Mutts and the adoption process and introduce several dogs available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Books-A-Million, Susquehanna Valley Mall, Hummels Wharf.
The volunteers also will hold a meet-and-greet on Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart, Monroe Marketplace, as part of PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend. Volunteers again will be on hand to answer questions about Mostly Mutts and the adoption process and introduce several dogs available for adoption. For more information, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
— THE DAILY ITEM