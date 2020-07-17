A blast of heat at near record-highs, and uncomfortable humidity, is going to smother the Valley this weekend, into Monday, said a meteorologist on Friday evening.
"If you have to be outside," said AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Houk, "do it in the morning or evening."
Valley temperatures, which AccuWeather measures at Selinsgrove Airport, should be in the low 90s Saturday, he said, well off the all-time high of 98 in 1955. The normal temperature this time of year is about 85.
It's Sunday and Monday that will be the real scorchers, he said, and approach record highs.
On Sunday, heat could rise to 96. The all-time high is within reach, Houk said, at 98.
Monday could be even hotter, depending on potential rain that could bring temperatures down a bit. Without rain, another day of 96, or higher, he said. The all-time high in the Valley on Sunday is 99 in 1991.
Relief won't come until midweek, but even then temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
"Be careful," he said. "Wear protective clothing if you have to be out during the day when the heat is at its worst. Wear sunblock. We're in a period of slightly higher temperatures than normal, with blasts of hot air moving in every once in a while."
The hot air on Friday, when the temperature was measured at 89, didn't seem to bother Breia Mayes,16, of Selinsgrove. She spent Friday afternoon in the bright sun as a volunteer at the East Snyder County Community Garden. It's something she plans to do all summer.
She comes to the garden after cross-country practice, she said.
"I actually enjoy being outside," Mayes said. "And I know the people who run this. I figured why not give it a go, see if I like it. I do really enjoy it." She has planted beans and flowers.
Mayes said she doesn't mind working in the heat. She brings water, wears a hat, and puts on sunblock to help manage it.
Garden manager and community garden board member Roy Swazey, of Selinsgrove, was doing some water system repairs, weeding and mowing.
"Well, it's not 110," he joked when asked about the heat.
As he worked, he stayed hydrated. "It's either that or you faint," Swazey said. He's used to hotter weather, having lived in California, Florida and Alabama.
To protect him from the sun, he'll wear a pith helmet, a lightweight, loose long-sleeve shirt and sun protection.
"I may get to the point where I want to wear shorts," he said. "I'm not sure."
In Danville, workers with Brannon Painting, of Bloomsburg, were painting a house.
Ron Estrella, of Berwick, said he had been at it for two weeks — and was covered in sweat at mid-day, Friday. His co-worker was Lew Mellor, also of Berwick.
"The weather, it's nice. No rain. It keeps us working," Mellor said.
Estrella deals with the heat by drinking a lot of water, Gatorade, and gets into the shade when he can. But there wasn't a lot of shade where he was working.
"You get used to the heat," Mellor added.