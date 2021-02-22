The snow's grip on the Valley will loosen this week as temperatures climb into the 40s, an AccuWeather meteorologist said.
"We'll finally bust out of this pattern of snow and cold that we've been in since the beginning of the month," said Meteorologist Derek Witt.
The trend continued this morning as the area was blanketed with up to four inches of snow.
The slippery conditions contributed to a highway closing accident on Route 11 between Northumberland Borough and the junction with Route 15 in Monroe Township at around 10 a.m., according to public 911 radio communications. Hazardous materials crews were called in for cleanup and the highway was closed between the Route 11/15 split and Route 147 in Northumberland Borough for nearly five hours, reopening at 3 p.m.
PennDOT also put temporary speed limit restrictions on Interstate 80 between the Union/Clinton County line and mile marker 212B (Williamsport Exit) in Northumberland County along with the entire length of Interstate 180 during the storm.
A clipper system that will make its way across the Great Lakes Tuesday could bring light snowfall to western and northern Pennsylvania, but Witt said it's likely not to be much for Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties.
"We may get a mix of snow and rain but it won't be three to four inches of snow," he said. "We're definitely moving into a balmier pattern."
Temperatures will start to climb, reaching an expected high of 48 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. A southerly wind will also help usher in warmer temps, Witt said.
Daily temperatures through the rest of the week will be in the low 40s and by the weekend the area could get some rain. But, he said, temperatures dip significantly at night.
The air may be just cold enough to cause some wintry trouble, depending on how far south a frigid area of high pressure pushes out over the Atlantic.
If the high pushes off the mid-Atlantic coast, mild air to the south will cover the region, which could result in very few problems related to snow and ice in the Northeast this weekend.
However, if the high-pressure area exits slowly off the New England coast, cold air may remain in place and bring pockets of freezing rain in the central Appalachians and the interior mid-Atlantic. In this scenario, snow and ice will be possible for a time in New England this weekend.
"Either way this does not look like a long-duration ice and snow event for the Northeast as stiff south to southwest winds aloft should allow milder air to work down to the surface and win out with this storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.