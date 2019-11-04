A storm system originating in the Central Plains will bring the first snowfall of the season to the Valley late Thursday night said two meteorologists, on Monday.
Accumulation is not expected to be more than an inch in the Valley.
"We're watching this potential storm system that is starting to develop in the Central Plains on Wednesday night," said Derek Witt, of AccuWeather, in State College, on Monday night. "As that system develops it will be mainly rain and thunderstorms but as it moves east toward Pennsylvania on Thursday and Friday there will be some cold air coming down across the Great Lakes and that will bring some snow along the northern edge of the storm.
"We are still at this point determining how strong the storm is going to be, and the amount of precipitation and snow it will produce," Witt added.
Charles Ross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, in State College, said the storm is still a few days away, but that Sunbury should be right along the rain-snow line.
"First measurable snow of the season here," he said. "It's hard to predict right now the exact track of the storm."
At this point, Witt said, in the Susquehanna Valley, it will start off as rain later on Thursday in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.
"I think it will begin to mix with snow in the evening," Witt said. "And then later that night, after midnight, it will change over to all snow. Temperatures then will have dropped to about 28."
But because it will be in the 40s early on Thursday, and the ground will be somewhat warm he believes the accumulation of snow will be minimal, "a coating to an inch, at the most is possible by Friday morning."
There could be areas to the north and northeast of the Valley where there could be a greater accumulation, Witt said.
"Friday could be a little bit of a hairy commute," Witt said, due to the slick road, and snow melting. Temperatures should be at or below freezing during the morning commuter time. "So drive with caution," he said.