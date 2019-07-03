MIDDLEBURG — Nine Midd-West School District administrators are receiving raises of up to $2,500.
The school board on Tuesday approved the following salaries for eight administrators who will each receive a raise of $2,500 in 2019-20.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Joe Stroup will be paid $104,305; High School Principal Thor Edmiston will receive $92,200; Special Education Supervisor Lee Bzdil will receive $90,600; Middleburg and West Snyder Elementary Principals Dane Aucker and Erin Sheedy Middleburg Elementary Principal will each earn $87,700; Assistant High School Principal Jeremy Brown will get $79,250; Athletic Director Bree Solomon will get $46,974 and Food Services Director John Roselli will be paid $44,325.
Senior Network Administrator Umberto Catania's salary rose by $1,750 to $46,700. His pay increase was less than the others because he joined the staff six months ago, Superintendent Rick Musselman said.
— MARCIA MOORE