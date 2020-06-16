MIDDLEBURG — More than 5,000 solar panels will be installed and in use at Midd-West School District's Middleburg campus by August.
The 5,130 panels will produce more than 2.7 million kilowatt-hours a year, cut the district's $300,000 electrical bill by about one-third and generate tax credits, school board President Victor Abate said.
A smaller solar array is also being installed at West Beaver Elementary School in Beaver Springs.
Board member Donald Pinci suggested the alternative energy option after he reaped the savings from having 18 solar panels installed at his Middleburg home.
"My electric bill is about $30 in the summer," he said.
Board members and school administrators met with a couple of firms and signed a deal with Solar Renewable Energy LLC last fall. The company is installing the solar arrays and maintenance shed free of charge in exchange for the district purchasing electricity, which it will continue to use in about 25 percent of its operations, for five years.
Solar Renewable Energy will maintain the arrays for 40 years, Abate said.
The array on about 10 acres at the Middleburg campus was initially slated to be installed beyond the creek behind the Middle School, but after learning it would require the district to spend about $100,000 building a small bridge across the narrow waterway the board chose to move the array closer to the school and adjacent the location of the new 2,500-seat stadium and athletic fields.
Work on the stadium, track, football, baseball and lacrosse fields has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Abate said the project will be put out to bid in the fall after a meeting with coaches.