Midd-West High School business teacher Jenn Mason got a reaction from several students when she posted grades of their first assignment since the school was closed due to COVID-19 last Thursday
"That woke a lot of kids up," she said of the importance educators are putting on homework while they study remotely during the health pandemic.
Mason said she worries most about distance-learning students' grades slipping now that the high, middle and elementary schools in Middleburg are closed through Nov. 13 after seven students and one teacher tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.
The Mustangs football team and one Middleburg Elementary classroom have also been asked to quarantine due to the virus.
West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs remains open.
That is making it a little easier since most of the internet connectivity problems are in western Snyder County, said Joe Stroup, the district's director of Curriculum and Instruction.
Getting computers into the hands of Middleburg Elementary students is a priority, he said, since the children left them behind when they departed school on Friday unaware that they wouldn't be returning for at least two weeks.
Parents are being asked to pick up their child's computers at the school today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Right now about 10 percent of the students live in areas with unreliable internet, but Stroup said that is being addressed.
"We expect there will be technology issues," he said.
The district has been providing hot spots, however in some locations, they don't work well and some students are having to go to another location to complete and submit homework, Stroup said.
"The challenge is quality, robust connectivity. So many students don't have reliable internet," said Chris Snyder, instructional technology specialist director of Midd-West Cyber Academy.
He spent a large part of Monday fielding calls ranging from a student not having internet to a student needing a password.
Mason — who is employing a Zoom-like program to stay in touch with about 160 students — isn't yet sure how many don't have access to the internet or reliable service.
"We can meet live and they can submit assignments. I showed them how to use it in the first week of school. I don't want to change what I was doing," she said of keeping remote instruction as similar to in-person instruction as possible.
Stroup said teachers are prepared to work remotely but some, like Mason, are opting to work in their empty classroom during the shutdown.
Snyder, who also serves as the teacher union president, said faculty has been preparing for distance learning since the spring and have been supporting one another.
"Everyone is very focused on the students," he said.