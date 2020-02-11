MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School Board could hire a new business manager later this month.

The district has interviewed a few candidates, Superintendent Rick Musselman said.

He expects the board will vote Feb. 24 on a successor to Amy Simmons who left the job last November after 18 months.

Retired school business manager Ron Kabonick was tapped last month as the district's interim business manager until a full-time replacement is hired, Musselman said.

Michael Miller, who served as Midd-West's business manager before Simmons, has aided the district for several months and helped to prepare a preliminary budget which the board reviewed Monday.

"We've got some work to do," board president Victor Abate said of the projected $150,000 deficit in next year's spending plan. 

It's early in the budget development process, he said and "no major cuts" are planned.

 

 

