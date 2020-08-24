MIDDLEBURG — Administrators at Midd-West and Line Mountain school districts were confident in their plans and precautions for the first day of the school year, with safety being a priority.
Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston assured faculty and staff before the start of classes Monday that everyone was prepared to welcome students back to school. Those returning to school buildings are wearing masks, having temperatures taken and social distancing from others.
“There are concerns about the unknown, but I just said, ‘let’s get through a couple of days,’” Edmiston said.
More Valley school districts are opening their doors this week to in-class, virtual or online instruction.
After a few hours in the classroom Monday, high school history teacher Melissa Boonie said she was pleased with how students are responding to the new rules.
“Students are respectful,” she said. “I think they’re ready to be here. They’re ready for a routine.”
William Hammond, a high school science and forensics teacher at Midd-West, said he spent much of the first day of classes talking about how to properly disinfect tables and asking students how they’re faring through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just like adults, some are not worried at all and others have concerns,” he said. “I think it’s better to be here than not.”
Boonie added, “It’s nice to see people. Even through masks.”
Still, there were a few times that teachers like Boonie caught their breath, particularly seeing children and young adults eating lunch in the cafeteria spread out and with partitions in front of them to maintain social distancing.
“Lunchtime is usually a time for them to get together and chitchat. This is like eating in a cubicle,” said Hammond. “They’re not allowed to congregate at all.”
Courtney Zechman of Mount Pleasant Mills said she spilled as many tears as her 4-year-old son as she dropped him off at preschool in the Midd-West High School.
Zechman said she’s not concerned about sending her son and older daughter into the school because she trusts faculty and staff are taking necessary precautions.
She purchased a superhero mask for her son “to make it easier for him,” but was surprised to see the bus driver without a face covering.
“My boyfriend called the bus company to complain,” Zechman said.
Line Mountain School District returned to classes on Monday as well. The standard plan is for students to have classes in-person, but any student has the option to do online distance learning at any point during the school year.
“Generally speaking for the first day of school — COVID or no COVID — it went pretty well,” said Superintendent Dave Campbell in an email. “I believe today reinforced our theory which is, children are way more resilient than adults.”
Out of 1,100 students enrolled, 31 online requests came in for elementary and less than 50 for fifth through 12th grades. Kindergarten students are attending school every other day, with half the students attending one day and the other half attending the next.
“We will probably settle in at about 90 percent in person,” said Campbell.