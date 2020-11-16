MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School Board is nearing a decision on a proposed estimated $12.5 million stadium and field project at the Middleburg campus.
In outlining the proposal, architect Jay Darkey said the estimate is on the high side "but we feel we needed a starting point."
The board directors discussed the proposal for a 3,000-seat stadium, field house, football, eight-lane track and baseball fields and entrance plaza on the 70-acre site Monday night.
"How are we paying for this?" asked board director Terry Boonie following Darkey's presentation.
The district has about $6 million in reimbursements from a prior construction project, said board president Victor Abate.
The other half could be raised by taking out a loan and using some of the district's reserves funds, Superintendent Rick Musselman said.
Before the board makes a final decision Abate asked the district business manager to provide the panel financial information on the school district's existing debt.
Board director Donald Pinci suggested the price of the project could be reduced by eliminating the parking lot area and "leave it grass."
The district will still have to purchase a sound system for the stadium and sports equipment, said board director Julie Eriksson.
Darkey said he'll look to pare the costs and provide more detailed information before the board's next meeting on December 7.