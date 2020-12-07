An employee at the Federal Correctional Complex at Allenwood was injured at the Union County facility Monday.
Shane Fausey, national president of the Council of Prison Locals representing 122 prisons and 22,000 members, declined comment about the alleged stabbing by an inmate of Dale Franquet, 51, of Middleburg.
"It is necessary to avoid any potential risk to a successful prosecution and or threat to an objective investigation of any crime or incident," he said, adding that he was unaware of all the involved parties.
Franquet is the varsity wrestling coach at Midd-West High School. Superintendent Rick Musselman said school officials were notified Monday afternoon that he was injured.
"We don't have any details. We're just hoping for the best," Musselman said.
Franquet was undergoing surgery Monday after being stabbed by an inmate, according to numerous social media posts.
Since the alleged assault took place in a federal prison the FBI will be responsible for the investigation.
— MARCIA MOORE