The Midd-West School board approved expanding capacity at sports events to 25 percent of stadium capacity — up to 800 fans — in the event the Pennsylvania Legislature passes a law allowing school districts to decide attendance at sports events amid COVID-19.
The board unanimously voted Monday to allow up to 25 percent seating capacity for both indoor and outdoor events only if House Bill 2787 becomes law, said board president Victor Abate.
Currently, the district is restricting attendance at its outdoor events to 250 spectators, said Superintendent Rick Musselman.
The district's maximum stadium attendance is 3,200. Under the approved plan, if the bill is enacted into law, Midd-West's stadium would permit 800 spectators at 25 percent capacity, he said.
"Our plan is to have priority for parents and extended family (being granted entry), followed by students and then the general public. That hasn't been carved in stone," Abate said.
Musselman said spectators will still be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all district events.