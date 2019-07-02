Midd-West school board appoints new director

MIDDLEBURG — Stephanie Bowersox will serve the remaining 2 1/2 years of the late Midd-West School board director Ronald Hoffman's term following her appointment Tuesday.
In a vote of 6-1, Bowersox, a Mount Pleasant Mills mother of two children in the district, was selected from among three applicants after each had a chance to answer questions posed by several board members during a public session.
Ann Kindig, a retired music and math teacher, and retired businessman Kenneth Roadcap also applied to fill the seat left vacant following Hoffman's death last month. Hoffman had served on the board for more than 25 years.
A former nurse who is on disability, Bowersox had been pursuing a write-in campaign for a board seat this November. She has since withdrawn her name from the Democratic ballot.
"I want to help the school and the community. It takes a team to work together," she said.
Bowersox cited the cyber school program as a strength of the district and said she'd like to explore other educational options as well as keeping up with new technology.
She lauded the district for hiring a police officer this year and addressing the deaths by suicide earlier this of two high school students by hiring a mental health professional to work with staff and students.
Following her appointment by a vote of 6-1, with director Ronald Wilson voting for Kindig, Bowersox was immediately sworn in and took her seat as the board held a brief meeting.
Board Director Shawn Sassaman did not attend the meeting. He and board president Victor Abate are seeking reelection in November.