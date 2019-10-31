Two people are vying for one two-year seat on the Midd-West School Board.
Recently appointed board member Stephanie Bowersox, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and former board member Sherryl Wagner will face each other for the seat.
Five others are running for five four-year seats. They are incumbents Victor Abate and Shawn Sassaman as well as Terry Boonie, Justin Terrell Haynes and Julie Eriksson.
Bowersox is unexpectedly facing a challenge from Wagner after being appointed in July by the school board to fill the entire unexpired term of Ronald Hoffman following his death after a cancer battle. By law, the appointment should have been made through Nov. 30 of this year, not 2021.
Bowersox had succeeded in getting her name on the ballot for one of the five-year seats last May but withdrew her name following her appointment to Hoffman's seat.
Now that the seat she holds is up for election to fill the remaining two years, Bowersox received the Democratic nomination and Wagner sought and received the Republican nomination.
"My goals as a school board member are to be there for all students, teachers, parents and the community. I am there to support them and try to do what is the right thing for them," said Bowersox, the mother of two who attend the district.
Wagner did not respond to calls for comment.
Boonie, Haynes and Eriksson each waged a write-in campaign last spring to get on the ballot when they learned the four-year seats had not attracted any interest. Eriksson did not respond to calls for comment.
"I have no complaints" about the district, said Boonie, the Kreamer father of two children who attend Midd-West, "I just want to make sure everything is done as best as possible. (I'm) fiscally conservative, however, I believe if we're going to do something we should do it right the first time and not cut corners."
Boonie, a 1987 Midd-West graduate who also attended SUN Tech, said he supports both academic and vocational education.
"I look forward to supporting our teachers and administrators in doing what's best for the students," he said.
Haynes, a Middlecreek Township resident who works in the information technology field, said he wants to work to provide the "best education possible" for Midd-West students.
"I have no particular issue or agenda driving my decision to seek election, but I intend to understand how the district operates and the issues that the staff and administration face while trying to provide a quality education for our children," he said.
Sassaman is seeking a third term on the board.
"There are a lot of areas we're doing very well, but I'd like to see it get better," he said, including pursuing innovative programs.
Addressing student mental health is a primary focus for Sassaman.
"Education isn't done in a vacuum. The emotional wellbeing of our kids is important," he said.
Abate, the current board president, has served nine years on the board and is also seeking a third term.
School security is a top priority for Abate, who would like to hire a second police officer to work with Paul Mall Jr., the district's police chief who was hired this year.
"The safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance to me personally. Great strides have been made in securing our buildings, but we need to constantly evaluate and adjust as the environment changes," he said.
Another issue he'd like to tackle during the next four years is to reduce the district's long-term debt and add new educational programs and opportunities for students.