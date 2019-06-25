MIDDLEBURG — Candidates interested in filling the Midd-West School Board seat held by Ronald Hoffman for more than 25 years before his passing on June 11 will be interviewed next month.
Board president Victor Abate said candidates are being sought to fill the vacancy through 2022. They will be interviewed by the eight board directors during a special public meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the Middleburg Elementary School.
Hoffman served on the board for seven terms.
The deadline for sending applications to the district is Thursday.