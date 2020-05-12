The Midd-West School Board has adopted a $39 million preliminary budget for 2020-21 while reviewing what steps will be taken if classes don't resume in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed $39,035,826 budget does not include a tax increase or any major changes, board President Victor Abate said.
"We are (moving forward) on the premise that schools will open in the fall but we are being cautious" and planning to continue educating students remotely, he said.
Joe Stroup, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, said about 70 percent of the student population has been logging onto the school network system to do homework every week.
In the first week of schools being closed, 92 percent of the students logged on. Since then, the weekly percentage of students logging on has ranged from 63.7 to 76.5.
"I'm pleased with it," said Stroup, noting that participation is not mandatory for Midd-West students.
Several areas in the district have weak or no internet service, requiring administrators to establish 100 hot spots around the county.
"For some, it's going well and others haven't logged on at all," said Stroup who is trying to determine if the problem is connectivity or student motivation.
Administrators hope that if the state opens the county more the district will be able to create hubs for students to gather in small groups with a teacher to help younger students learn how to use technology effectively.