Two more positive COVID-19 cases among Midd-West School District students have caused the closure of Midd-West High, Middle and Middleburg Elementary schools until Nov. 13.
School administrators decided to close the buildings and require students who had been attending study remotely following Sunday's report that a high school and a middle school student had each tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Rick Musselman said.
West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs remains open. There have been no COVID-19 tests reported among students, staff or faculty members at the western Snyder County school, he said.
"We hope to return to normal classes on Monday, Nov. 16," Musselman said.
Bagged lunches will be available at the Middleburg campus and at West Snyder Elementary School for students who will be studying remotely.
The two new coronavirus cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 students in the district to seven students and one teacher.
A Middleburg Elementary School teacher began experiencing symptoms late Friday and will be tested this week. As a precaution, Musselman said, all of the students in the teacher's class have been notified and will be quarantined for two weeks.
The Mustangs football team is also being quarantined until Nov. 11 after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. That player had not been interacting with his teammates since last Monday, Musselman said.