MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District is getting financial help to improve Internet access for students living in areas of Snyder County with weak broadband.
The county has pledged to spend some of the 3.64 million CARES Act funds to expand broadband in the district, board chairman Joe Kantz said.
Joseph Stroup, the school district's director of curriculum and instruction, publicly thanked the agencies and businesses that are providing financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among them are National Beef of Hummels Wharf, who in a partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, is providing $100,000 to Valley schools and nonprofit agencies.
Internet and technology devices will be provided to each student who opts to attend cyber school or participate in virtual learning this fall, Stroup said.