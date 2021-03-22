MIDDLEBURG — Leadership changes in the Midd-West School District are being made due to the pending retirement of Superintendent Rick Musselman after seven years.
Musselman will be succeeded in July by Joe Stroup, who currently serves as the district's director of curriculum and instruction. Stroup's salary of $125,000 was approved Monday.
The board also approved moving High School Principal Thor Edmiston into the curriculum and instruction post at an annual salary of $105,000 and Middle School Principal Dane Aucker will take over the helm at the high school at an annual salary of $97,000.
The board also agreed to allow the prom to take place at Willow Stone Farm, a partially open-air venue in Mifflinburg, on Saturday, April 24.