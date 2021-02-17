Midd-West High School senior Stefan Leitzel has been a standout student and athlete for years but he was still relieved when he learned of his acceptance at Messiah University.
"I'm committed to playing soccer," said Leitzel who plans to study mechanical engineering in college.
He's been involved in the sport "ever since I can remember" as well as basketball, track and the school's ski club.
With his father, Jeff Leitzel, a former Susquehanna University soccer coach, and siblings, Trevor, Nathaniel and Evan, Stefan has participated as a student and coach at several summer soccer camps, including one held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic at Richfield Life Ministries.
The younger kids often swarmed his 6-foot-4 son, Jeff Leitzel said.
While enjoying athletics, Leitzel also worked hard academically and is a member of the National Honor Society.
"School always came first," he said, crediting his father and mother, Tammy Leitzel, and "an unsaid rule" for his diligence about schoolwork.
A math teacher at Selinsgrove Area School District, Jeff Leitzel said his son never asked for help on his math homework but always did well, taking advanced courses and completing all of them early.
"He came by it naturally. He always enjoyed figuring things out," the elder Leitzel said. "I think it's why he's leaning toward mechanical engineering."
The past year has been a challenge for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for Leitzel, the most difficult aspect was not being able to see friends and enjoy "person-to-person connections" or the end of high school traditions, such as the prom.
He's still trying to make the most of his senior year and is enrolled in the ACE program that allows him to take college credit courses at Bloomsburg University. The one positive aspect of the pandemic is that since the classes are being offered remotely, Leitzel doesn't have to drive to the Columbia County campus.
"Staying focused is the hardest part," he said. "It's just really hard to stare at a computer screen and not get distracted."