MIDDLEBURG — Students from Midd-West School District have won the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Annual Innovations Challenge.
Team members Chase Stohecker, Elias Swartz and Reid Dunkelberger were mentored by teachers Matt Dietz and Ed Gunkle in a challenge to develop a cost-effective, innovative solution for PennDOT to more efficiently and safely control litter along state roads in the next five to 10 years.
“Last year, PennDOT spent nearly $13 million cleaning up roadside litter across Pennsylvania,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These dollars could have otherwise been spent on delivering a better transportation network and making Pennsylvania a better state in which to live.”
The Midd-West students came up with the Automatic Roadside Cleaner (ARC), a rechargeable automated robot controlled through satellite GPS that would effectively clean up litter along the roads as well as disposing it into designated dumping areas.
For the past three years, PennDOT has invited high school students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges. The Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore actual transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the possibility of working for PennDOT after graduation.
"Students really benefit from opportunities like the PennDOT Innovations Challenge," Dietz said. "They apply the skills learned in class as well as research and employ new technologies and concepts to solve real-world problems. It is very satisfying as an instructor to see students invested in their learning."
Gunkle added "The PennDOT Innovations Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for students to engage in a real-world problem-solving scenario. It's exciting to see students work through the stages of researching and developing an idea and then creating a prototype and presentation for a panel of judges. We are proud of the commitment and effort these students showed throughout."
Regional winners will now move on to compete in Harrisburg for the state championship.
The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) and the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) organization are providing a combined total award of $3,000 to be divided among the first, second and third place statewide winning teams.