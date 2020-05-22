Midd-West School District will hand out diplomas, yearbooks and other items to graduating seniors from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 28 at the bus loop between Middleburg Elementary and Midd-West High School.
The commencement ceremony will be held May 29 outside the West Snyder Elementary School.
Each senior will receive two parking passes and parking will begin at 6 p.m. Any vehicle without a pass will not be allowed to enter.
At 7:45 p.m., graduates will begin walking across the stage in the outdoor field. At about 8:45 p.m. the entire commencement will be shown in a drive-in style on two giant outdoor screens with audio provided on 98.3 FM