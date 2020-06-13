I cannot believe I am giving a speech in front of all of you and I am guessing most of you cannot believe it either. A couple of weeks ago I received a phone call from Mr. Edmiston; well, really it was my parents who received the call because I was still asleep, telling us that I was one of the top candidates for valedictorian. Naturally I was happy to be receiving this honor alongside one of my great friends, Aidan Steininger. Never in my years here would I see myself speaking at graduation, but I guess technically, it is still not really happening. I am honored to be able to speak to you, but I am relieved that this is my first and last time speaking publically.
On behalf of the class of 2020, I would like to thank all of the parents and guardians who have raised and supported us. Thank you for allowing us to pursue our passions and excel in whatever we have chosen. We would also like to thank all of the faculty and staff for creating an environment in which were able to shine. Thank you to all who have guided us along our paths, keeping us going in the right direction, and giving a little motivation when we started to slow down. I would personally like to thank my family, all of my friends, and specifically, the Frau.
I worked hard throughout my time here, but deep down, that phone call made me nervous. This was a signal that “life” was about to start, and that I had to write a speech, which filled me with equal parts of dread for the delivery and the writing. I had no direction in which to take my speech. What lessons did I learn in my long 18 years of life that made me wise enough to share with you? So as any high schooler who did not want to do something would do, I talked to my good friend Procrastination and decided to avoid it for as long as possible.
Five years ago, as 8th graders, we entered the high school, unsure of who we were, looking at the seniors, thinking we were ages away from being them. Looking back, those first days worrying about getting lost in the high school are very similar to the feelings I have standing in front of you today. Today is the last day we are considered high schoolers and we remember everything that filled those memorable years. We remember the first of everything: the first game under the lights, the first play, the first dance; even the first time we ate school lunch. We remember everything we did, but nothing we did not.
A wise man by the name of Evil Knievel once said, “I would always rather be in the arena fighting than be a spectator”. Everyone knows him for his outrageous acts but there is more to him than outrageousness. We should follow his lead; not the outrageous acts, but how he lived.
He lived life without fear of doing anything, and so should we. We should not fear attempting the unknown, or trying what seems impossible. Now is the time to make mistakes and continue to learn; to find ourselves and our passions.
We are missing a lot of lasts: last performances, last dances, last celebrations, last sport seasons and I want this year’s baseball team to know one thing: This was our year! It is difficult, not being able to make final memories before we go our separate ways, even recognizing all together that there is nothing we can do about our circumstances. If this time of uncertainty teaches us anything, it is that life carries on, whether we are ready or not. Do not wait for anything to happen in life. Go out and explore, make those memories, because nothing is guaranteed.
As a class, we have people who are going to make an impact wherever they choose to do so. We are military members, welders, teachers, scientists, and so much more. I believe that all of us will go on to succeed in whatever we choose. Just remember to do what you love and the rest of your life will be the perfect movie directed by you.
And for those wondering how procrastinating went? Not too bad. Thank you!