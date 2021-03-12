MIDDLEBURG — Prompted by the Snyder County Board of Commissioners, the Midd-West School Board is considering eliminating the per capita income tax.
Board President Victor Abate said the issue will be on the March 22 meeting agenda.
The county commissioners voted unanimously in December to eliminate its portion of the tax, citing the low amount of revenue it brought in compared to the cost of collecting it. In all, the county said it brought in about $30,000 from the bi-annual $5 tax.
Abate said the school district collects about $165,000 a year from the per capita income tax but the board needs to know how much it will cost if the district has to pay someone to handle the collection.
"It's still in discussion," he said, adding that some board members don't want to burden taxpayers if the per income tax is eliminated.
Selinsgrove borough and Penn Township have previously eliminated the per income tax.